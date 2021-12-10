Kaia Gerber Steals Mom Cindy Crawford’s Patriotic Fashion 27 Years Later in Twinning Look

The resemblance between Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, becomes even more astonishing when the 20-year-old poses in wardrobe similar to what her mother wore almost three decades ago. The lookalike mother and daughter duo love to call it out themselves — this time around, it was Crawford talking about the twinning moment.

The supermodel shared a stunning image of her daughter in a cropped, Ralph Lauren sweater with the American flag emblazoned on the front. (See the photos HERE.) If we flashed back 27 years to September 1994 and looked at Crawford’s ELLE cover, we would see a very similar photo. The only difference is the “RL” is missing from under the flag in the older picture — otherwise, it’s a mother and child back-to-the-future scenario. Mom even called out the similarities in the caption, writing, “Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then #FBF.”

These new photos of Kaia Gerber will have you doing a double take https://t.co/rZwI9ryYtu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 23, 2021

Gerber talked to Vogue in 2019 about living under the legacy of her mom’s modeling career, especially since they looked so much alike. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices,” she explained. “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is. But the biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom.” The young model has learned to embrace the obvious leg up she has in the industry, thanks to Crawford.

She also calls her mom, her “hero and role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through.” It’s something that has helped guide her along the way in a very competitive fashion field. And she wants to remind everyone that if you can’t tell them apart, her “mom’s the one with the mole.”

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.