Beyoncé Shared Super-Rare New Photos of Rumi & She Could Seriously Be Blue Ivy’s Twin

It’s like we blinked and all of a sudden, Beyonce’s two daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, are grown up and sharing the spotlight with their mom. With Ivy Park’s latest collection dropping on Friday, the pop star had her daughters help promote the line on Instagram.

The trio wore adorable, matching houndstooth athleisure wear as Beyoncé sported sunglasses while cradling Rumi in her arms. Blue Ivy looked confident behind her mother and sister with a soccer ball in her hand. Our favorite photo in the carousel is the second image, which has Rumi stealing the scene as she takes a very important call on her pink cell phone — what a cutie! But what we love is how much little sis looks like big sis — Rumi is definitely Blue Ivy’s little mini-me and they are ready to over the world.

That sense of self seen in both of her daughters comes from a realization Beyoncé had several years about taking “control of [her] work and [her] legacy.” She explained in a 2019 Reddit AMA, via ELLE, “I wanted to be able to speak directly to my fans in an honest way,” she wrote. “I wanted my words and my art to come directly from me. There were things in my career that I did because I didn’t understand that I could say no. We all have more power than we realize.” The level of confidence exudes from everything she does from her music to her videos and her clothing line — and more importantly, in her children.

It wouldn’t surprise us if one day all three of her children with husband Jay-Z, including Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, take over the family empire — or expand it beyond its current structure. The couple is arming their kids with business lessons early in life so they can succeed as leaders and artists in their community — and it’s amazing to watch.

