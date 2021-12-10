Amanda Gorman’s New Book is Already a No. 1 Best Seller on Amazon — & It’s Currently 41% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nearly one year ago, Amanda Gorman left presidential inaugural attendees and viewers at home spellbound with her command of language. Since then, the 23-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate has gone on to add New York Times Bestselling Author to her growing list of accomplishments, and she’s only getting started. Now, the poet’s latest work — Call Us What We Carry — is finally available to order on Amazon at 41 percent off.

Since its release on December 7, Call Us What We Carry has skyrocketed on Amazon to become a No. 1 Best Seller. In this collection of lyrical poems, Gorman meditates on subjects like identity and history, all with the preceptive, willful words she effortlessly weaves together. There’s a lot of depth to Gorman’s work, as anyone who tuned in that January 2021 day will recall, and her latest book may also offer a touch of healing as we enter into a new year.

Gorman’s work also hones in on the complicated frustrations and pain we experienced during the global pandemic. Harnessing her talent to its full effect, the young writer’s words really strike a chord. Whether you’re looking for a present to yourself or a gift for the eager reader in your life, Gorman’s latest collection of poems will surely delight, move, and inspire anyone who reads them. And now that the book is a whopping 41 percent off, it’s the perfect time to buy yours just before the final rush of the forthcoming holidays.

