Kanye West Called Out Kim Kardashian Directly at His Concert & Asked Her to Take Him Back

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing a great job of supporting each other after splitting earlier this year, but it’s a little awkward when one person is moving on and the other is publicly begging for a reconciliation. West was at it again on Thursday night at his “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in Los Angeles with Drake — he gave his ex-wife a shoutout and asked her to take him back.

His last public plea was just before Thanksgiving when he shared that he “needs to be back home” and God wants them back together, but Kim wasn’t around to witness his speech. This time around, she was sitting in the audience and could witness his professions of love in front of the entire crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He sang his 2010 hit, “Runaway,” but changed up the lyrics just enough so the message was loud and clear. “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” he rapped, according to E! News.

Kim Kardashian still has a lot of love for Kanye. https://t.co/dmEvBLCWog — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 8, 2021

With the SKIMS founder going strong with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, she likely found this moment sweet, but not enough to move the needle to get Kanye out of the friend zone. Her act of love for her ex was showing up and supporting his creative and charitable endeavors that night, especially since the concert was raising awareness for prison reform (a personal mission of Kim’s).

Sources are saying that Kanye is “devastated” about their split, even though he’s hit the dating scene with Venetria and Irina Shayk, and she is reportedly enjoying the attention of Davidson because he “goes out of his way to make Kim feel special.” It’s looking like the Yeezy entrepreneur is not going to win this battle because Kim adores their friendly partnership, but has moved on from their romantic love.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity splits of 2021.