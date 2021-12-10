Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Kids Look So Grown Up on Their Christmas Card — See Charlotte’s Blonde Hair & More!

The holidays are practically here, which means that mail boxes are starting to get full of one particular type of parcel: holiday and Christmas cards! Each year, we look forward to seeing how our loved ones are commemorating the holidays, and this year is absolutely no different. But along with checking our mailboxes for those beloved cards, we also can’t help but fawn over one particular family’s yearly family portrait. This year, Prince William and Kate Middleton debuted their family Christmas card photo for 2021, and their three children looked so sweet.

The snapshot was shared on the Cambridge’s social media platforms, and featured a very different backdrop than preceding holiday cards. Whereas the past few years have featured the young royal family amongst the greenery and tree bark tones of nature, they opted for earthy and warmer hues with this photo. In the snapshot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sat right in the middle of their three little ones, wearing olive greens and khaki colors. Prince George, 8, looked like the spitting image of his father while sitting on mom Kate’s left.

3-year-old Prince Louis looks like he’s grown so much in the just the past year, sitting in front of his mom’s feet with a striped polo. But Princess Charlotte, 6, had the most notable change. If you look closely, you can see the golden blonde of her hair! She sported a little blue and white gingham nap dress and looked so adorable. “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” the caption to the social media post read.

Every year for the past several decades, the British royal family has surprised longtime fans with their yearly Christmas card. More than anything, these cards serve as a type of time capsule, capturing the family every year and showing just how much they’ve matured — and that was definitely evident in this year’s photograph from the Prince William and Kate’s family. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be incessantly checking our mail for our copy of the Cambridge 2021 Christmas card!

Before you go, click here to see the British royal family’s Christmas cards through the years.