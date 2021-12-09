Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Struggling With This Dating Issue Celebs Commonly Face After Divorce

Being an A-list star has plenty of benefits, but when it comes to dating, there is very little privacy. That’s what Brad Pitt is finding as he moves ahead after his divorce from Angelina Jolie — he’s discovering it’s tough to even casually go on a date without prying eyes reporting everything to the media.

And reportedly, Pitt is ready to “find that special someone to be with long-term,” according to an Us Weekly source, but “he hates the process” of trying to find the right person. In the time he’s been married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie, the dating game has changed tremendously. He didn’t have to swipe right or left on a dating app during his single days — and his star wattage has only grown bigger in the last two decades. That means that “he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate details of the impact her divorce with Brad Pitt had. https://t.co/KDeeyx0q4J — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 9, 2021

That’s likely what happened in his short-term relationship with model Nicole Poturalski last year. By the time the press realized they were dating, they were already broken up. And they probably weren’t that serious to begin with, even though the press made a big deal about it. It’s just that it is Pitt post-divorce and everyone is curious as to who he will be dating next. The Oscar winner isn’t the only celebrity to complain about the dating-while-famous situation, Brian Austin Green commiserated about trying to have a personal after his divorce from Megan Fox on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

“What’s unfortunate for me in this situation is I’ll literally go on one date with someone, not even a date, just out to lunch with somebody and it’s written, ‘his new fling, he’s playing two women at the same time,’” he explained about his dating history with women, including Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. Pitt can’t win because every move he makes is scrutinized by the paparazzi, so he has to find a discreet way to date without every insider running to the press to blab about every minute detail. There are certainly perks to being rich and famous, but privacy certainly isn’t one of them.

