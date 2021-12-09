Kate Middleton Nailed This Festive Red Holiday Look As Host of Major Westminster Abbey Event

The holiday season is officially underway and Kate Middleton joined in the festivities by donning a stunning red coat dress with a bow-tie accent that captured the Christmas spirit. It was a big night for the Duchess of Cambridge because she was the host for Guests of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event that will be televised on Christmas Eve in the U.K.

The concert honors the front-line workers, who assisted in the pandemic over the last 22 months, including the military, medical staff and teachers, so Kate’s festive look was perfect for the special event. She paired it perfectly with Gianvito Rossi red heels, a matching clutch and sparkling drop earrings for a bit of glam. The Catherine Walker-designed outfit might look familiar to royal watchers because she wore a similar dress to Prince Philip’s funeral in black — proving that a well-fitted wardrobe works in any color.

Kate Middleton, Prince William Mirrorpix/MEGA.

Prince William also showed up, looking dapper in a dark suit with a red tie to match his wife. They proudly posted a sneak peek of the festivities, sharing photos of them interacting with the crowds and the gorgeous architecture of Westminster Abbey. “What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times,” they wrote. “Across the country, these organisations and unsung heroes have pulled together and through acts of kindness helped others in the face of extraordinary challenges.”

The couple looked invested in the celebratory evening and they were able to share it with some of Kate’s family, including mom Carole Middleton, brother James Middleton and sister-in-law Alizée Thevenet. The couple’s children were not present for the concert, but it was lovely to see the Cambridges spreading holiday cheer after a difficult two years around the world.

