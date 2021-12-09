Kourtney Kardashian Had the Best Response to a Troll Guessing What Plastic Surgery She’d Had Done

The Kardashians are in rare form lately because they are done with trolls having commentary about what they say, what they do and what they look like. First, it was Khloé Kardashian clapping back at a Twitter user, and now, it’s her older sister Kourtney Kardashian letting a critic know exactly how she feels.

An Instagram fan account, @popcultureangel, posted throwback pictures of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and that’s where the discussion about Kourtney’s looks began. One user wrote, “Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.” Another Instagram account chimed in, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl [Brazilian butt lift] just to start.”

Fans need to give Faith Hill a break. 🖐 https://t.co/maYZgWl5JY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 9, 2021

Well, Kourtney must have been tagged enough times to venture over to the comments and join in on the conversation because she was having none of what the commenter was saying. (See the exchange HERE.)“No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment,” the Poosh founder wrote. “Butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um, thanks. And you were just getting started.” The reality star worked her best defense and won this argument.

The Kardashians have been the topic of many discussions over the years about their changing looks as their fame grew — and it has influenced beauty and diet culture tremendously. It seems that Kourtney is tired of the critics and the conversation because she’s implying that her health and beauty regimen is for herself — and she’s going to keep talking back if the negativity continues (so comment at your own risk).

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.