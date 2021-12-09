Khloé Kardashian Says She’s ‘Barely in My Own Body Right Now’ Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Revelations

The fact that Khloé Kardashian got showered, dressed and hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night is a feat in and of itself. With the shocking (and very public news) that her ex Tristan Thompson cheated on her again and had a baby with Maralee Nichols, it gives any person a pass to stay home and avoid the media — but the Good American showed up.

And it looks like one viewer wasn’t going to give her a moment of grace during the award show. While Halle Berry was on stage, the cameras caught a glimpse of Khloé looking down and adjusting her long hair. “Okay who saw that ‘I don’t care’ sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage,” one account tweeted, “not cool man.” They probably weren’t expecting a reply from the reality star, but they got one (and promptly deleted their tweet, too).

That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2021

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” she wrote apologetically. “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.” And this is where we feel sorry for Khloé, who is obviously going through a rough time. She continued, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

From watching award shows, it’s pretty clear that celebs get caught off-guard all of the time because they don’t know the camera is focusing on them. It’s easy to assume that the focal point is on the action on stage — so to expect a public figure to constantly have a smile on their face (especially one going through major trauma) is a little unreasonable. And sure, we know Thompson has had red flags all around him over the last few years, but we should have some empathy for what Khloé’s going through in a very public way.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.