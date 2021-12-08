Khloé Kardashian Subtly Seemed to Confirm She’s Aware of the Tristan Thompson Scandal at the PCAs

Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot over the past year — two bouts of COVID-19 diagnosis, makeups and breakups with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and now, his paternity suit with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. At the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, her first major event since the news broke, Khloé gave fans a subtle nod that she’s not only in the middle of a storm, but she appreciates their support.

While onstage with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner to accept the award for Best Reality Show of 2021 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé stepped in to address their viewers. “Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it’s awesome,” she sweetly said. “A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat.”

Viewers have been with the Good American founder every step of the way, since the first heartbreak when Thompson cheated on her as she was about to give birth to their daughter, True, to the NBA player’s latest scandal with Nichols. This seemed to be Khloé’s way of saying “thank you” for supporting her through difficult times (not to mention her marriage to Lamar Odom).

Even though she revealed that she and Thompson had become “genuine great friends” during the pandemic and filming of their final reality show season on E!, she admitted that she only “trust[ed] him as a friend” during the finale reunion special. “What I need to find out, everything comes my way,” she told Andy Cohen, per ET. “I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.” Of course, behind-the-scenes sources were revealing a much different picture — one that established them as a reunited couple and that’s when he cheated on her again.

But Khloé has a new path to take as Thompson has worn out his welcome as a boyfriend. The couple will likely continue their amicable journey of co-parenting, but Khloé wants the viewers to know she sees and reads all of the supportive messages.

