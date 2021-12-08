Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Showed Off an Outrageous Fishnet Look at Last Night’s PCAs

Paris Jackson isn’t one to shy away from bold fashions and she proved that by showing up to the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night with a dramatic look. It appears that she has the same flair for fashion as her dad, Michael Jackson, did when it comes to a creative wardrobe.

In a Vivienne Westwood brown gown (not a typical red carpet color) with a plunging neckline and cascades of fabric in the train, Paris chose to add some bold details that show off her personality. It’s all in the details when it comes to her brown fishnet stockings, and plaid platform heels — and Paris pulls it off. She described the look as “grunge fairy core” to E! News and said her fashion reflected what was currently on her music playlist. Maybe Nirvana is currently playing on repeat?

Paris Jackson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Paris has always shown off her creative side and she loves exploring all that the entertainment industry has to offer her. “I love acting,” she told The Standard earlier this year. “I definitely would love to keep doing that, and the modelling thing. The older I get and the more I do it, the more I start to actually understand fashion and the art behind it.”

And she’s also working on new music that she teased at the People’s Choice Awards, but wouldn’t commit to a release date just yet. She told E! News that it was a “surprise” — so she’s going to keep her fans guessing. But we certainly know that as her artistic side keeps evolving, we are likely to see more daring fashion looks from her, especially since she’s become a red carpet favorite — fans want to see her and the designers want to dress her.

