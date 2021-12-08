Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Had Their Most Public Date Yet at the Lakers Game & the Photos Are Adorable

Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lack in revealing any details about their rekindled romance with the press, they surely make up for by comfortably showing off some PDA during public date nights. The twosome have already graced a number of red carpets together, strolled the sidewalks of NYC (basically turning the city into the backdrop for their own personal rom-com), and now they’ve hit another celeb hotspot: a Lakers game. The twosome was spotted getting cozy courtside at last night’s game, and their PDA was just as adorable as ever.

During the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics, Lopez and Affleck cuddled up together and kept their fingers intertwined as they game rolled on. The “Get Right” singer fashioned a Canadian tuxedo, while her Oscar-winning beau sported a casual all-black ensemble. Looking at Affleck and Lopez canoodle, it was basically like getting a blast from the past when the two took the red carpet or were spotted out on dates in the early aughts.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on December 7 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Along with some innocent hand-holding, Affleck and Lopez were photographed giggling during the game. All in all, it looked like this date was a slam dunk (sorry, we didn’t have to but we did), and it’s yet another sign that the two are pretty serious about this iteration of their romance. Although they’ve been fairly public with date nights and outings, the couple has hardly discussed their relationship with the press — choosing instead to keep their shared personal life as private as possible.

But as the holidays approach, the two seem to have an eye on getting their families together. Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day will reportedly be all about their kids — Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with former wife Jennifer Garner. Watching Bennifer 2.0’s romance unfold over the course of the past several months has been a treat for fans, and we’re looking forward to even more of their red carpets, strolls through the city, and NBA game appearances in the future.

