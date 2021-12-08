Kim Kardashian’s Heartfelt Shout-Out to Kanye West Last Night Suggests They’re Still Quite Close

Kim Kardashian had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, but it was her emotional speech that had many fans realizing that she still has a lot of love for her ex, Kanye West. Dressed from head to toe in an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga, Kim stood in front of the audience and delivered a message filled with gratitude.

Mentioning several times that she was “humbled” to receive the Fashion Icon Award, the SKIMS founder talked about the beginnings of her career as “a closet organizer.” Yet, as her fame rose, designers were still not lining up to dress her for major red carpet events — until Kanye stepped in. While thanking the designers for taking a chance on her, including Zac Posen, Riccardo Tisci, and Olivier Rousteing, she joked that they were “probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

And that’s when she dove into a moment of pure warmth for her ex-husband. “So thank you to Kanye even for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion,” she said gratefully. “This is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

This speech comes on the heels of the Yeezy creator’s Thanksgiving Eve plea to reconcile with his wife, saying “the narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships” and he believes that he “needs to be back home.” Kim has happily moved on to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and is reportedly not interested in reuniting with Kanye. But she’s proving that she wants their split to be amicable, not only for their four kids, but for them as a family unit. Her love for Kanye, and the game-changing career moves he helped her achieve, will continue — but not in a romantic way.

