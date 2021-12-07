Catherine Zeta-Jones Strips Down to Her Workout Clothes For a Very Alluring New Video

Catherine Zeta-Jones hasn’t missed a step and her latest Instagram video is proving that. She shared a clip of a recent photoshoot where her fit figure was on display while dancing to the music of David Bowie.

She showed off her athletic body in a black crop top and tight leggings as she pranced throughout the space to the late musician’s hit single, “Let’s Dance.” Zeta-Jones appeared to be in a great mood as she flashed her warm smile and whipped her hair around for sultry looks into the camera. She captioned the video, “Of course I would have “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist! What’s your go-to song to dance to?”

This year, the Prodigal Son star shared more videos and photos that include her fitness routine. Followers have seen her golfing, in her yoga practice, swinging her hula-hoop around and swimming in the Mediterranean. It looks like a pretty good life and we love that she’s kept her health a top priority and proving that 52 years of age is a fabulous season in anyone’s life.

Dance has always been a big part of her fitness regimen as she trained as a dancer when she was younger and went on to star on Broadway and in West End productions (and we can’t forget her Oscar for Chicago). Zeta-Jones shared a memory of how important the art form was to her when she was growing up in Wales. “On a Thursday night at 9 o’clock, I had FAME. And I had the star Miss Debbie Allen in my home. For me it was the window into everything that I had dreamed of,” she said at a New York Dance Alliance dinner in 2015, via People. “That was what I wanted to do. When she said fame hurts, I felt it. I felt it in Swansea, South Wales, and I wanted to feel more pain, and more hurt, and work harder than anybody else in that class.”

That love for dance has served her well over the years and it’s proof that it keeps anyone, young at heart — so keep those grooves going.

