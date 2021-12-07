Brian Austin Green Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Want to Think About’ Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

When some celebrity couples split, they are looking forward to blending their families as they move on to new partners. That doesn’t seem to the be case when it comes to Brian Austin Green and ex Megan Fox. The former 90210 star is apparently content with keeping things cordial, but from afar.

Now that he’s moved on to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and Fox is happily in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Green’s priorities aren’t to be “buddy-buddy” with his ex-wife’s new beau. “Brian wants MGK to treat Megan right, wants him to be a great guy to his kids and if that takes place, then Brian will be happy,” a source told Hollywood Life. If Fox’s relationship with her boyfriend progresses to marriage, then Green will deal with him when needed — but don’t expect the two meant to have “a friendship” any time soon.

That is a fair assessment since the former couple’s priority is their three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — whatever keeps the co-parenting situation amicable is the one that works for their family. And Green’s relationship with Burgess is reportedly going smoothly after celebrating their first dating anniversary in October. “His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there, but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced,” added the insider.

Fox and MGK are also looking like a solid couple with a possibility of a walk down the aisle in their future. The source confides that the Jennifer’s Body star “considers [MGK] a soulmate” and is thinking about marriage to her boyfriend. So things are going swimmingly in each of the exes’ new romances, but it’s safe to say that a double date is probably not going to get added to their 2022 calendars — and that’s perfectly OK.

