Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Changing Her Tune on Tristan Thompson After This Last Round of Cheating

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s storied and public relationship has been full of incredible highs and shattering lows. The two, who share three-year-old daughter True Thompson, have gone through a number of breakups in the public eye, and have tried to get back together more than once, all while co-parenting their little girl. But after news of Thompson’s alleged third child and cheating scandal with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, Kardashian might finally be ready to end the romantic part of their relationship for good.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new [alleged] baby, especially going into the holidays,” a source close to the Good American mogul and former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Entertainment Tonight. “Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

Prior to Kardashian’s reported reaction to the scandal, Thompson was feeling the heat with the lawsuit filed by Nichols, who alleged that the basketball player and the personal trainer had a months-long relationship that resulted in Nichols becoming pregnant in March 2021 — when Thompson and Kardashian were still together. Documents from the court filing eventually became public, and what began as rumor and speculation on social media has now become even more serious. Thompson is also the father to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian and Thompson’s on-again, off-again romance dates back to 2016. The former couple welcomed daughter True in April 2018, another occasion when rumors were swirling that Thompson had been unfaithful to Kardashian. By February 2019, Kardashian and Thompson went through a very public split after allegations that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, a Kardashian family friend and youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, by hooking up at a party.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson and Kardashian seemingly showed signs of reconciliation, only for more breakup rumors to swirl during the summer of 2021. Given everything Kardashian has endured in this relationship, it’s no wonder that her reported reaction is to shut the door on any chance of the two getting back together — and it might be the best option for right now.

