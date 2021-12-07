Renée Zellweger Is Already Playing a Big Role in Ant Anstead’s Christmas With Son Hudson

Ant Anstead and his son Hudson decided to deck the halls this holiday season by decorating their Christmas tree. The adorable two-year-old took great pride in carefully placing ornaments on the tree — and even though father and son were the only ones pictured in the photos, we have a sneaking suspicion a significant other was also there: Renée Zellweger.

In the carousel of photos on Instagram, the first image was of Anstead holding Hudson high above his head while his son placed the very important star on the top of the tree. Someone else had to be taking that photo, so it was probably the Oscar winner capturing a sweet holiday moment. The TV personality seemed to be in quite the holiday spirit with his toddler and his girlfriend by his side (we think) on a cozy evening in December. He captioned the post, “Temple is transforming

First step… Tree Carefully decorated by Hudzo of course….. love Christmas x x.”

Even if fans didn’t catch a glimpse of Zellweger in the photos, she does get a subtle nod in the form of an ornament. It’s Anstead’s way of showing how big of a presence she has in their lives — whether she’s on social media or not. The final photo in the carousel has a custom-made ornament with two cartoon-like people in a car decorated for Christmas. Their Santa hats have been personalized with their names “Ant” and “Renée” and the tree on top of the vehicle says, “Laguna Beach” proving Zellweger is an important part of Anstead’s family.

While the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host prefers to keep their relationship under the radar, he told People he’s “grateful” for the show bringing them together. “I mean, there’s no hiding it,” he explained. “Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating. I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that’s what happened in this case.”

