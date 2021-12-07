Rebel Wilson Says Her Team Wanted Her to Stay the ‘Funny Fat Girl’ & Not Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson has been on a transformative journey for more than a year now, chronicling her healthy weight loss and fertility struggles in her Year of Health, which began in 2020. Now, nearly two years after the Pitch Perfect alum began this major lifestyle change and exploration, she’s opening up a bit more about the work that went into her transformation — and the adversity she received from her team after being labeled the “funny fat girl” in Hollywood for so long.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this Year of Health. I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life,'” Wilson recalled during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson further acknowledged that making this decision had so much more to do with certain unhealthy behaviors she’d developed rather than just shedding some pounds. “I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy. I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” she explained. “That was me numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”

Throughout the past two years, Wilson has been incredibly transparent when it comes to documenting her weight loss journey and explaining how the habits she’d developed were affecting her physical and mental health. To think that her team wasn’t behind her prioritizing this holistic healthy journey really says a lot about the competitive and high-pressure industry the actress has been working in for more than a decade. But we’re glad to see her owning her journey, and continuing to achieve her goals both personal and professional.

Before you go, click here to see “fat” characters in movies & TV shows who were never actually fat.

