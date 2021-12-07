Madonna Shared a Rare Video of Her Youngest Kids Bouncing Off the Walls Decorating For Christmas

Madonna and her family were getting into the holiday spirit this week (like many other celebrities) and they did it in a pretty epic way. The pop star shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and four of her kids, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stelle, 9, dressed as elves (yes, even the dog got into the costume action) while decorating their Christmas tree.

David kicks off the joyous clip with a short introduction, “Okay, let me tell you something about Christmas, it’s the best time of the year” while George Michael’s “Last Christmas” begins to play — and that’s when the playful mayhem really begins. Madonna is focused on placing the ornaments in just the right place while the kids are bouncing all over the room in excitement. All four of the singer’s kids show off their talents in the middle with a dance break and sing-along, you can see how much fun they all have together.

Even though Madonna was the chill one in the clip, she shared her thoughts in the caption, including a decorating faux pas. “I’m the awkward looking Elf. I think we sprayed too much snow on the tree,” she wrote. “But we had fun celebrating the last day of Hanukkah by decorating the X-mas tree.” That fun was quite evident in all of the happy madness her fans were able to witness in the festive video — and it’s also lovely to see how much Madonna loves motherhood.

She’s even talked about how her parenting has changed since the birth of her oldest children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, to raising teens and tweens now. “It’s reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way,” she told the Today Show in 2019. “You have to be ready for anything. The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent.” From the looks of it, Madonna is doing a darn good job at being a parent.

