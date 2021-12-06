Prince William Was Scolded by Both Harry & Charles For Seeing This Woman While Dating Kate Middleton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not easy being associated with the royal family. Christopher Andersen’s new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, is taking readers back to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s courting days and what a struggle it was for a commoner to be involved with a young royal — especially one who wasn’t quite ready to settle down.

Andersen recalls that while Kate was dating William, the press continued to tie him to other beautiful women and it was an upsetting aspect of their relationship. But it was William’s ex-girlfriend, Jecca Craig, who continued to be a thorn in Kate’s side because he refused to end the friendship with his ex. He wasn’t exactly the most sensitive boyfriend to Kate and spent part of his summer vacation in Craig’s home country of Kenya without bringing his girlfriend with him. He attempted a third trip, but, according to a St. Andrews source, via an excerpt obtained by SheKnows, Kate was tired of being “threatened and humiliated” by her boyfriend and his friendship with his ex.

Jecca Craig Chris Ison/PA Wire, Press Association via AP Images.

William didn’t respond to his girlfriend’s ultimatum, according to Andersen, but he did listen to Prince Harry, who “cautioned his headstrong brother to consider Kate’s hurt feelings.” Of course, that didn’t stop William from seeing Craig that summer because they both attended several weddings of friends in their social circle, from which Kate was “pointedly excluded.” And that’s when Prince Charles decided to put a stop to this emotional affair once and for all, but not for the reason anyone would think.

'Brothers and Wives' $20.81 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Charles took Craig’s side and reportedly told his oldest son, “You mustn’t put her through that, William. It isn’t fair to Jecca.” Well, what about Kate? She didn’t seem disturbed that her boyfriend was in a love triangle, she just wanted Craig out of the picture one way or the other — and that’s what Charles ultimately did for Kate. It’s a complicated beginning for Kate and William, but probably one that Charles didn’t want to see play out again — he had already lived it with Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Diana.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.