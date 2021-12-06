Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Looks More Like Her Dad Than Ever in New Birthday Photos

There’s really no denying that the Brady/ Bündchen household is one tightly knit crew. The famous football star and his stunning model wife have always made quality time with their children a priority. Whether it’s supporting Brady at a Buccaneers game, or celebrating major milestone moments, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen keep the love and laughter rolling. That couldn’t have been more clear than when both Brady and Bündchen took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady’s, 9th birthday.

The snapshots both Brady and Bündchen shared were absolutely precious, but let’s start with Brady’s first. the football star’s post had “Girl Dad” written all over it, and captured a very sweet bonding moment between Brady and his lookalike daughter throwing the football around in the locker room. “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then [SIC] you Vivi!” Brady captioned the touching photo. “Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together.”

As if our hearts weren’t full enough from that birthday tribute alone, Bündchen’s sweet post just kept the birthday cheer moving right along. “Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!” Bündchen captioned two photos of Vivian, the first featuring the mother-daughter duo smiling at one another after a swim, which you can see here.

Brady and Bündchen have always gone out of their way to include their fans in their family’s important milestones. Vivian’s 9th birthday celebration was clearly no different, and it just gave us another glimpse at how quickly the little girl is growing up! If this is a tradition the A-list couple keeps up for years to come, then we look forward to seeing many more snapshots of their family life in the near future.

