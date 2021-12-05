Gisele Bündchen Showed A Powerful, Environmental Video Reminding Everyone ‘Change Begins With a Single Step’

Gisele Bündchen is a woman that wears many hats: supermodel, proud momma, football wife, and also, environmentalist.

On Dec 4, Bündchen posted a powerful video of her saving a turtle from a pile of waste from the ocean.

The caption started with the phrase, “Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them. Today was no different.”

She recounted the story of how she and her dog Onyx were on the beach when Onyx noticed ocean trash. When Bündchen got closer, she noticed a sea turtle was upside down and needed help. Despite the turtle struggling to make its way back to the ocean on its own, Bündchen raced to get the turtle back to the ocean. “I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help.”

Bündchen added to the post, saying, “But there are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this. Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals. It’s our choice.”

She ended it with this: “I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act.”

She also posted her story in Portuguese.

Bündchen has always had a big heart for wildlife and the environment. Within recent years, she joined U.N.’s “Wild for Life” campaign, where she chose a sea turtle as her “kindred species” and even posted an essay about listening to nature for HuffPost.

