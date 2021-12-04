Tucker Carlson Turned to President Biden’s Son Hunter Biden For Help Getting His Son Into College

This week, attorney Lin Wood shared photos on messaging platform Telegram that he claimed showed an email exchange between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden whom Carlson has personally denigrated many, many times in the past year while referring to the contents of an unverified laptop first published in the New York Post. These alleged emails appeared to show Carlson asking Hunter Biden to write his son Buckley a letter of recommendation for Georgetown University, and Biden cheerfully obliging — which naturally makes Carlson’s apparent disgust for Biden and all that his family represents over the past few years all the more difficult to understand.

The alleged exchange, leaked on Telegram, is dated November 2014 with Carlson writing, “Hunter! I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley’s behalf. So nice of you. I know it’ll help. Hope you’re great and we can all get dinner soon. Tucker.”

Reposting with more redaction: Lin Wood doxxed both Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson's contact info as of 2014. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/kL8FCGVkFj — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) December 3, 2021

Buckley Carlson did not end up going to Georgetown, Biden’s alma mater. Instead of being a Hoya alongside Bradley Cooper (same initials!), he attended the University of Virginia, where he graduated in 2019 and can now be called a Wahoo like it’s a term of endearment.

Neither Carlson nor Biden have commented on the validity of the alleged screenshots or addressed the apparent leak whatsoever, and Wood — the attorney who first shared the images on Telegram — seems to have a personal interest in taking down Carlson due to an outside conflict. Carlson has never claimed not to have previously had a relationship with Hunter Biden, and it’s possible that their relationship in 2014 was good enough for him to ask for this favor. All that remains to be seen is whether Carlson’s fans will be bothered by the discrepancy between the tone of these alleged emails and the one he’s taken when referring to Hunter Biden for the past year.

