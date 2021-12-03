Paulina Porizkova Reminds Us That ‘Older Is Sexy’ With a Gorgeous New Bikini-Clad Beauty Campaign

Mature. Advanced. Middle-aged. Paulina Porizkova addresses these euphemisms for “old” head-on as the star of Laura Geller Beauty’s latest holiday campaign, “Let’s Get Old Together.”

The 56-year-old supermodel, actress, and author is known for unabashedly celebrating her body as she gets older and calling out the haters. In the slightly cheesy, but sweetly earnest campaign video, Porizkova saunters by the pool (because “older is sexy”), conducts what looks like very important business in an office (“older is experienced”), and works out with younger women who look miserable because they can’t keep up (“older is powerful”)—all while oozing confidence and looking sexy.

Paulina Porizkova for Laura Geller Beauty Laura Geller.

After watching the video, you’ll think back to the question Porizkova poses early on. “Let’s just say I’m getting older. And what’s wrong with that?” My answer: Literally nothing, Paulina! Please let me get old like you and with you.

Want to see more of this kind of advertising? In 2021, Laura Geller Beauty made the decision to exclusively feature women over 40 in all of its marketing and social media messaging — and that means that Porizkova showing off just how enviable and #beautygoals her lifestyle is at 56 is just the beginning of a new wave of messaging we can expect to see in beauty. It makes sense that Porizkova would be taking the lead on this after her own inspiring Instagram messaging about her refusal to become invisible with age, and we can’t wait to see how many more ladies — and companies — will follow in her footsteps.

