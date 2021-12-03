Everything We Know About Maralee Nichols & Her Alleged Affair With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is no stranger to love, scandal, and questionable timelines. His latest affair with personal trainer Maralee Nichols came to light as she filed a lawsuit alleging she’s pregnant with his child. And yes, the baby boy is due today, Dec. 3, which means we’re already behind on all the details, according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com. Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Maralee Nichols and Where Is She Now?

Originally from Houston, Texas, the 31-year-old Nichols is a personal trainer. According to Thompson, she was also attending college at the time and told him her “entire life was in Texas,” but has since moved to Los Angeles to pursue “something in real estate.”

Rendezvous in H-Town

This past March, Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston and admits in his own legal filing that he specifically remembers the affair with Nichols because, yep, it was his birthday. This was the same day Khloe Kardashian, his on-off girlfriend and the mother of his second child wished him a loving birthday tribute on Instagram. That night, Thompson says Nichols attended a party with him at a hotel in the city and they had drinks, but neither of them “were drunk,” which seems like a bold thing to state in a legal document!

After their drinks, the couple left together in Nichols’ Maserati for the hotel where he was staying. That same night, they had sex several times at his hotel and she spent the night.

One Night Stand or Months Long Affair?

Thompson insists they only hooked up twice, but Nichols’ lawyers claim the affair began at “least five months” before the 30th birthday and continued after she was pregnant. It’s not clear when he learned she was pregnant.

They Never Hooked Up in California

Although Nichols’ lawsuit was filed in California, both she and Thompson confirm they never had sex in California. During that time, Thompson also claims he didn’t see Nichols and she never told him that she was moving to California or that she wanted to live there.

What is She Asking For?

Nichols is requesting child support as well as reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs such as Lamaze classes, a doula, and prenatal vitamins.

Is Tristan Thompson the Father?

Tristan admits he could be the father but is insisting on a paternity test once the baby boy is born.

