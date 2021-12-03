Machine Gun Kelly Enjoyed Another Father-Daughter Night With 12-Year-Old Casie on the Red Carpet

There’s a new celebrity cool kid in town, and her name is Casie Colson Baker. The daughter of Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker, which may give you some insight into their naming process) and his ex Emma Cannon, Casie first popped back into the public eye as her now-12-year-old-self at the American Music Awards in late November, where she and dad MGK completely stole our hearts on the red carpet. It seems like Casie may have enjoyed the photo opp too, as she’s back to support her dad at another red carpet function: an NYC screening of his new movie The Last Son, and the fashionable father-daughter duo did not disappoint with their looks.

Casie wore a look I can’t even imagine dreaming of at age 12: a long black leather jacket and chunky high-heeled ankle boots over a white top and black pants, while her dad wore an all-white Dolce & Gabbana suit, down to the sunglasses. I’ll mention one more time that she’s 12 years old, because you’ll find yourself doubting it when you see her poise and confidence below.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Baker Sipa USA via AP.

Kelly’s relationship with Megan Fox has been a media sensation since they got together in 2020, and it’s interesting to see more of his fatherly side as we think about how their two families might blend (Fox shares sons Bodhi, Noah, and Journey with ex Brian Austin Green). We hope that Fox has gotten the opportunity to bond with this other very special lady in his life — and maybe even that her presence presented a new way for Casie and her dad to connect as they navigate her feelings about it.

We doubt that’s the last we’ll see of Casie on the red carpet, and we can’t wait for more.

