Prince William & Britney Spears Exchanged Flirty Emails & Tried to Meet Up as Teens

In an alternate timeline, Britney Spears, the queen of iconic moments, ended up with Princess Diana’s eldest son Prince William. Just imagine it: William rightly giving up his title and marrying into American royalty to become a mildly pleasing, inoffensive consort who shows up on the red carpet to stand just out of frame of the paparazzi shot. We know this is a possibility in the time-space continuum thanks to royal biographer Christopher Andersen’s new interview where he reminded us that William and Spears had a mutual interest in each other when they were younger, and went so far as to exchange emails and make plans attempting to meet up.

​​“[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young,” Andersen told Us Weekly, discussing new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan in which he further details William’s young life. That’s a charitable way to describe the turmoil of young love, but he went on further to say, “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”

To Spears’ credit, she already scooped the news in a 2002 interview where she admitted they “exchanged e-mails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see [her] somewhere, but it didn’t work out.” The next time there’s a massive corporate data leak, can the hackers include these e-mails? As a treat?

“He pretty much had his pick as he grew up of women to date…and there was always hope that he’d link up with somebody from another foreign noble family or something,” Andersen added to Us. “I think it’s very telling that both William and [Prince] Harry married commoners…I think that those are things that Diana would have loved — the fact that they stepped outside of everybody’s comfort zone.”

While we of course adore Kate Middleton and think she’s a perfect match for William, we can’t help thinking about what could’ve been if Prince William hadn’t dropped the ball with Britney. First, we doubt they would need to hire a social media manager to manage the couple’s presence with Spears at the helm — we all know Brit’s expertise in the field. Second, think about the royal family Christmas card that could’ve been. We’ve been robbed as a society. Take the rest of today off to mourn.

