Sean Penn’s Daughter Dylan Penn Looked So Much Like Mom Robin Wright On Her Recent Night Out

Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s daughter Dylan Penn is having a major breakout year in Hollywood. She’s co-starring with her dad in Flag Day, but we can’t help but think how much she looks like her mother — from their blonde hair right down to their gorgeous smiles.

The 30-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet with Sean on Wednesday for a charity benefiting his CORE’s Crisis Response Programs in Latin America. (See the photos HERE.) She wore a stunning silver gown that shimmered in the photos and showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit. Dad kept it a little more casual with jeans, a button-down shirt and a blazer, but they both looked happy to be enjoying the spotlight together.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter, Ramona, are spitting images of each other! https://t.co/IjQ5xOzshn — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 1, 2021

Even though Sean and Wright have been divorced for over a decade, it was Dylan’s mother, who encouraged her daughter to take the role in her father’s film. “She very simply said, ‘I’ve never worked with a better director than your dad. It was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had as an actor,’ ” Dylan told People about her mom’s starring turn in Sean’s 2001 movie, The Pledge. “So I trusted that.”



Being in the spotlight isn’t exactly what Dylan set out to do in her career, though. She initially wanted to work behind the camera, just like her dad does, but both of her parents had some sound advice. “When I was young, I told my parents I wanted to direct,” she explained to Vogue. “On separate occasions, both of them advised that I should know what it’s like to act before I direct, so I’d know what it’s like to be in the actor’s shoes.” So acting is what she’s doing now, but we expect her to slip into those directing shoes before long — it’s just another way her dad can mentor her along the way.

