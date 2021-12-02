Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Basinger Baldwin Just Revealed a Stunning New Lingerie Photoshoot

Ireland Baldwin is heating up the holidays with her new lingerie campaign with BCBG Max Azria in partnership with Cosabella. The 15-piece collection dropped on Wednesday and the model looks stunning, showing off their bodysuits, bras and panties.

In an image shared on BCBG Max Azria’s Instagram account, Baldwin wore a form-fitting, black-mesh bodysuit that gave fans a glimpse of her tattoos on her hip, ribs and her arms. (See the photo HERE.) The company perfectly summed up the photo, “From sultry to statement-making… bodysuits can do no wrong.” The 26-year-old model also posted a picture from the collection, with the classic “school librarian” look (obviously, after-school hours). She sported glasses and a blush-tone snakeskin bra and panties set as she relaxed on the couch. (See the photo HERE.)

She looks confident and comfortable in the lingerie — and that’s exactly why she was chosen for the campaign, according to Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of BCBG Group. “[Ireland Baldwin] is very outspoken about body positivity,” Bekhor told WWD. “After struggling with eating disorders, she’s learned to embrace her body and she encourages other women to do the same.” The company wants to “make women feel beautiful and confident in their bodies” as well as “a little sexy.”

And with supermodel Paulina Porizkova reminding us to wear lingerie for ourselves, not for others, Baldwin’s campaign hits the mark with that same idea. The fashion industry is finally catching up with the message that women want to empower themselves — and a well-designed outfit (and yes, that includes undergarments) can make us feel good about ourselves. So Baldwin’s lingerie photos are proving that somebody is finally listening.

