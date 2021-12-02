Meghan Markle Just Scored Another Major Legal Victory & This Time, She Had A Message for British Tabloids

It’s been almost two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States and began their new chapter. But during those two years, British tabloids hardly eased up on their pervasive coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Today, however, Meghan scored a major legal victory against one tabloid that invaded her privacy, and she shared a compelling statement following the London court’s decision.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” Meghan said in her statement, per People. “While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.” The statement comes following the conclusion of her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers.

Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to steer clear from comments about any involvement in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media coverage. https://t.co/gyFNYkURwh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 24, 2021

After court arguments and plenty of headlines, the Court of Appeal in London ruled in Meghan’s favor after one of the publisher’s subsidiaries printed excerpts of a private letter Meghan wrote to her father. Along with the case not proceeding to trial, the Duchess of Sussex will receive financial damages, and the tabloid in question will have to print an apology to Meghan on its front page, according to People.

Ever since Meghan entered the royal family’s fray, the scrutiny on her has been constant. As an outspoken outsider to the House of Windsor, the mom of two faced headline after headline, which ultimately contributed to her mental health struggles — including suicidal ideation — and joint decision with her husband to take a step back from their duties as senior royals. With this latest legal victory, though, Meghan and Harry seem so much closer to leaving those painful memories of tabloid coverage behind them.

