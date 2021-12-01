Paulina Porizkova’s New Lingerie Photos Will Make You Want to Admire Your Own Stunning Body in the Mirror

Paulina Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about ageism, so she’s hoping people are starting to listen. Her latest Instagram post honors her aging body in a way that turns around the negative self-talk many of us hear in our heads and gives it a positive spin that we should all adopt immediately.

Using a stunning image that shows off her long legs and fit physique, Porizkova shares that she’s changed her mindset from wearing “lingerie for HIM” to wearing “lingerie for ME.” (See the photo HERE.) And she’s doing this to prove the point that even though she no longer has the “suppleness of youth,” she has “the softness of maturity” — her years on this earth have given her the wisdom she lacked in her younger years. But the supermodel is making a strong statement that being allowed to age is a gift for tomorrow isn’t promised, and that’s why we have to learn to “celebrate” ourselves each and every day.

Paulina posts a nude photo and slays a troll. https://t.co/GLeuceaj7U — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 18, 2021

“I celebrate me, my body and the things it can do and feel. (So what – a little hip arthritis…) And mourn the years I lost to be able to fully appreciate it,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today.” We all waste so much time telling ourselves what is wrong with our bodies, but what we forget to realize is that we need to give our bodies a little more love and TLC for carrying us through each day. She summed up, “And THAT’S why I wear lingerie.”

Porizkova’s wise words that she has doled out all year on her social media account has driven a lot of discussion about women over 50 and how they are perceived. Actresses and models often talk about it in the entertainment industry, but ageism is far more reaching than just one sector of the workforce — it permeates everywhere. So let Porizkova celebrate in sultry lingerie and remind all of us to be good to ourselves because our bodies deserve it.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.