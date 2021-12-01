Sandra Bullock Hints the Difficulty of Her Divorce Turned Her Off the Idea of Marrying Her Boyfriend

Sandra Bullock is getting real about marriage and what it means to her with boyfriend Bryan Randall after a rocky divorce to ex-husband Jesse James — and she’s telling it all on Red Table Talk. It’s the perfect place for The Unforgivable star to talk about a difficult topic since Jada Pinkett Smith and her family have created a safe space for Hollywood to have those awkward conversations.

The subject of marriage came up in the episode when Bullock took a fan question about dealing with the pressure to marry after a divorce — especially when there’s no desire to walk down the aisle, only a wish to raise a family together. That’s something the actress has a bit of insight on after divorcing James in 2010 due to his infidelity issues and starting a relationship with Randall in 2015. Bullock and her photographer boyfriend both came to the table with kids — her son, Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8, and his older daughter from a prior relationship. Calling Randall the “love of [her] life,” she broke down the situation in pretty straightforward terms.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,” Bullock shared with Smith. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children — his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to whether a storm with a good man.”

She emphasized that her choice may not work for everyone’s situation, but she made it clear that their priority was raising a healthy and happy family together. Even if things didn’t work out, she was confident that Randall would still be a part of the kids’ lives — and we can’t help but think about her ex, who dipped from Louis’ life after their split. That was a traumatic event that probably weighed heavily on Bullock and helped her make decisions with Randall about moving forward with what felt best for their family.

