Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Video Shows Young Daughter Rumi Looking So Much Like Sister Blue Ivy

Class is in session, and Beyoncé wants us all to get to our next lesson in style. The multi-hyphenate talent’s fifth collaboration between her Ivy Park label and adidas is coming out very soon and the theme is academia. While the collection doesn’t launch until December 9, Beyoncé’s already given her fans a sneak peek at what to expect with a new ad featuring looks from the line — and she even incorporated lookalike daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and Rumi, 4, in the lineup of young talent modeling some of the stylish apparel.

Before we dive into the moment where Rumi and Blue Ivy make their Halls of Ivy video debut, let’s breakdown a few more familiar faces you might see in the clip. Along with her own famous kids, Beyoncé recruited the talent of young stars like Natalia Bryant and Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon. The entire set of the video shoot looked like a fabulous, retro school. And by the mid-point of the clip, Rumi and Blue Ivy finally made their appearance together.

Beyoncé and her girls sported coordinating black and white houndstooth looks, with Rumi on Beyoncé’s hip and Blue Ivy in the background holding a soccer ball. Blue and Rumi even sported hairstyles that were fairly similar, and it was hard to deny that these two little girls are looking more like one another with each passing day. Of course, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have definitely passed along their genes to the two girls, and Rumi’s twin brother, 4-year-old Sir.

As Rumi and Blue Ivy get older, the girls are collaborating with their mom’s fashion line more and more. From posing in the apparel, to appearing in campaigns, it really seems like it’s only a matter of time before the two girls are designing a new collection with their mom! Honestly, we cannot wait to see that happen.

