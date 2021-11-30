Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Lookalike Teen Daughter Ramona Had a Rare Night Out With Her Famous Parents

Maggie Gyllenhaal had a big night out on Monday at the Gotham Awards, and two important members of her family were there with her to celebrate: husband Peter Sarsgaard and lookalike daughter Ramona, 15. The actress was there to pick up several awards for her new film, The Lost Daughter, which she wrote and directed.

Mom wore a stunning gold-sequined gown with a plunging criss-cross neckline while Ramona wore a sweet black-satin dress adorned with lace. (See the photo HERE.) But what makes this mother-daughter duo so similar is that they have the same smile, right down to the crinkle of the nose and the squint of their eyes — it’s so cute.

Ramona is Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard’s firstborn child and they also share daughter Gloria, 9. But it was her oldest who taught her so many life lessons as she tested out those parent skills the first time around. The actress recalled to Oprah.com the time she took Ramona to see the latest Muppets movie. “There’s a part where Kermit the Frog says, ‘Maybe you don’t need the whole world to love you, you know? Maybe you just need one person,'” she shared about the moment that made her sob. “There’s just so much pressure to be a great mother, wife, friend, actress, or whatever your job may be. If some aspect of you wants everyone to universally love and understand you and approve of everything you do—well, that’s a sad life.” It was Kermit who taught her that it’s impossible to try “to be all these things you think you’re supposed to be.”

Over the years, Gyllenhaal has figured out what works best for her and her family, which means raising great kids and still finding time to pursue her creative endeavors. And it looks like a Muppet helped her find her way as Gyllenhaal heads into award-show season as a contender with her supportive family by her side.

