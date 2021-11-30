Heather Rae Young Has Such an Empowered Outlook on Her Nude Photos for Playboy

Heather Rae Young isn’t hiding from her Playboy past one bit — she embraces every photo she took for the magazine for a reason that might surprise some of her fans. She finds her nude modeling days empowering and believes it is every reason why she is successful today.

“It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life,” she told The Sun. That’s a major statement from the reality star considering her triumphs on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and her recent marriage to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. She credits her Playboy days as the bridge that “transitioned me into real estate” because of the access it provided to “a lot of wealthy people, celebrities.” Young explained confidently, “I sold over nine million dollars worth of real estate within my first four months.”

While she isn’t embarrassed by her Playboy history, she does admit that it might be tricky to delicately explain her former modeling career to her stepchildren, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, from her husband’s first marriage to Christina Haack. “I’m still trying to figure out how I’m going to tell the kids I did Playboy,” she revealed. That’s OK, there will be an age-appropriate time to discuss her early career choices — which might be coming soon since her stepdaughter is a tween and can easily access the internet.

But the high-profile real estate agent is standing firm in her beliefs that Playboy was a pathway to her future success and there is nothing to hide from. “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of my life,” Young summed up. “Everything I’ve done has got me to where I am today.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have posed for Playboy.