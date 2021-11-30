Tiger Woods Gave a Rare Interview Admitting He’s Already Impressed by Son Charlie’s Golf Scores

It’s been an incredibly transformative nine months since Tiger Woods’ February rollover car accident that saw the revered golfer sustain serious injuries to his leg. But during his time in recovery, the athlete has taken moments to take stock of what’s really important. During his first interview since that February car crash, Woods spoke candidly with Golf Digest about how he’s healing, and spoke like such a proud dad when it came to his son, Charlie Axel Woods.

“I’m just happy to be able to go out there and watch Charlie play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing,” Woods shared with Golf Digest in their exclusive interview with the athlete. “I just hear the birds chirping. That part I’ve sorely missed.” Woods shares 12-year-old son Charlie and 14-year-old daughter Sam with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Of course, Woods’ praise of his son and burgeoning young golfer didn’t end at the joy he finds in watching him swing. The athlete even admitted just how impressed he’s been with the 12-year-old’s skills. “I went to golf tournaments to watch him play, and I’m looking at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, ‘How the hell are you shooting such high scores?’ I gotta go check this out,” he shared. “So I’d watch him play and he’s going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself.”

During those critical junctures, Woods always knows what to tell his son. “I said, ‘Son, I don’t care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you’re 100 percent committed to the next shot. That’s all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you’ll get better.’ And as the rounds went on throughout the summer, he’s gotten so much better.”

Beyond just being a part of who he’s been in the public eye for so long, Woods’ connection to golf runs a lot deeper these days. He’s clearly been shepherding his son through the competitive golf game for quite some time, and offering the best advice based solely on the experience he’s had in the sport. Regardless of what the future holds for Woods’ own career, he’s seems more than content with the role of being his son’s biggest fan.

