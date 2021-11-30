Jessica Alba & Daughter Honor Look Like Twins in This Matching New Thanksgiving Photo

The more we keep scrolling through the ‘Gram these days, the more adorable family photos we see from some of our favorite celebs! The Thanksgiving holiday may have been a few days ago, but there have been no shortage of precious snapshots from the day’s festivities. Recently, Jessica Alba shared a “photo dump” of her family’s Thanksgiving holiday, and the first photo highlighted how the Honest Company founder’s daughter, Honor Warren, is totally her mom’s lookalike!

In the first snapshot of the carousel post, Alba posed with husband Cash Warren, 13-year-old Honor, 10-year-old Haven, and 3-year-old Hayes. The quintet looked so sweet in their Thanksgiving Day best, but Honor and her mom totally stood out. From their long, flowing dresses to their bobbed hairdos, Honor and Alba were totally twinning in this photo.

“#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties,” Alba’s caption read. As Honor has gotten older, there’s been no denying that she is definitely her mother’s daughter. Even when the duo dressed in matching Halloween costumes, they had us doing a total double take because, honestly, we had to remember who was who in the snapshot!

But along with twinning with her eldest daughter, Alba has been so forthcoming about her journey as a mom of three. Between sharing these candid photos on social media, and continuing the dialogue around each parent’s unique journey, it’s no wonder we can’t get enough of the Alba and her adorable crew.

