Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look More in Love Than Ever in These Intimate New Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been back together for approximately seven months and there’s no stopping their love the second time around. After some time apart due to filming schedules, the couple was spotted in Beverly Hills over the Thanksgiving weekend showing off some major PDA for the cameras.

Bennifer decided to dine at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago restaurant, where paparazzi is known to hang out. As they exited from the building, the photographers had plenty of time to take in the romantic show the duo put on while waiting for the valet to return with their vehicle. (See the photos HERE.) The two embraced and Lopez snuggled into Affleck’s strong arms to stay warm amid a chilly evening. She closed her eyes and looked so happy to be back with him as he protectively kept watch for their car (and the paparazzi swarm).

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a tight lip when asked about the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/F9pr11WpZC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 25, 2021

Lopez has been in Canada filming The Mother for Netflix and an insider admitted to People that “it’s been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben.” Even though the last few weeks have been “intense” for J.Lo with her shooting schedule and an appearance at the American Music Awards, the duo is “doing really well” as their relationship continues to blossom. “Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it’s truly meant to be,” added the source.

With Christmas just around the corner and the two actors having some much-needed time off from their careers, they are looking forward to spending time with their families together. And knowing the lovebirds, we will likely get more photos showing just how in love they are — and proving that 17 years later, Bennifer was always meant to be.

