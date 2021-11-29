Heidi Klum Shows Off Supermodel Strut in Form-Fitting Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum isn’t missing a beat after the long Thanksgiving weekend. She showed off her supermodel form with a new Instagram video that has her followers pumped for a new week.

Wearing black fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots and body-con lingerie, Klum strutted her way toward the camera as the ocean provided a breathtaking backdrop. The clip was set to the sultry single, “Fire For You” by Cannons — and it perfectly fits her stunning look and sexy walk. She captioned the video, “Walking into Monday like….” We also have to applaud the supermodel for wearing very little on what was obviously a very cold day — take a look at how bundled up the crew is for the shoot.

The America’s Got Talent judge has talked about balancing her life as a mom and as a supermodel quite a bit over the years. She has never been interested in conforming to fashion industry standards — it’s always about looking and feeling good for herself. “I always wanted to be a mom,” Klum told Marie Claire in 2008. “At Thanksgiving, I have my parents there, I have screaming kids, I have a big fat turkey — 18 pounds — sitting in the middle; legs are being ripped off that thing, you know what I mean? There’s life in the house. I don’t want to be wondering about how skinny I am, wondering what I’m going to eat because I don’t want to gain and I want to look hot and young, always and forever.”

At 48 years old, she’s proving that marching to the beat of her own drum is what has set her career apart — and created longevity for her in the entertainment industry. So let’s all kick our week with some Klum confidence and a little supermodel strut.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.