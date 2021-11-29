This Subtle Decision From the Queen May Have Triggered Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

A new book by Christopher Andersen, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, is sending another round of shockwaves through the royal family for revealing possible causes to their rift. There are already allegations about Prince Charles questioning the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future children, and now, one small move by Queen Elizabeth might have been the cause of the couple’s exit from their senior roles.

During the 2019 Christmas holiday taping, the Queen allegedly decided to remove a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie away from the rest of the family portraits. “All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said: “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one,” according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. Harry’s grandmother was reportedly miffed that her grandson chose to spend the holiday with his immediate family and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, in Canada instead of at Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth’s 2019 Christmas broadcast. Steve Parsons/PA Wire,Press Association via AP Images.

Even Prince William realized how the Queen’s subtle decision would resonate with his little brother, telling Kate Middleton that Harry was going to be “terribly upset.” A source for the book shared that Harry “felt as if he, Meghan and Archie were being erased from the family” and we all know what happened next — their exit from their royal positions. And knowing how close Queen Elizabeth and Harry have been over the years, it’s likely that the photo snub had a whopping emotional impact on the Duke of Sussex.

'Brothers and Wives' $23.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Queen’s spokesperson is trying to distance the palace from the book as best they can, telling Page Six, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” With the book’s publication coming on Nov. 30, these stories will continue to fan the flames of a very tumultuous year in the royal family.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she was queen.