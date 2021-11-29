This New Royal Tell-All Claims Prince Charles Asked About the ‘Complexion’ of Harry & Meghan’s Baby

Back in March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that a royal family member asked a very uncomfortable question about the skin tone of their future children. The couple did not name who the family member was, but a new book is alleging that they have the answer to that question.

Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, out Nov. 30, claims that it was Prince Charles, who raised the insensitive topic on Nov. 27, 2017, the day of Meghan and Harry’s official engagement announcement. “I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles said to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in an excerpt, per Page Six. According to the source in the book, Camilla tried to save the day by replying, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to steer clear from comments about any involvement in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media coverage.

But of course, Charles reportedly wasn’t done with the conversation and added, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” This is all according to an insider who spoke to Andersen anonymously, but the author isn’t confirming that the Duke of Cornwall was 100% the offender. He’s blaming it on “the old boys’ network” of the high-ranking palace staff, who twisted Charles’ words, giving it racist undertones and creating a family feud heard around the world.

But that still gives Charles (if he’s the offender) a pass for a question that could easily be considered a microaggression against Meghan and certainly didn’t make her feel welcome in the royal family. A rep for the future king is already pushing back against the book’s claims, telling Page Six, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” So the speculation will likely continue as to who asked the complexion question, but for now, the glaring spotlight is on Prince Charles.

