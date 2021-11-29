Julia Roberts Shared a Super-Rare Peek at Her Twins Hazel & Phinnaeus For Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts’ close-knit family with husband Danny Moder is the stuff of Hollywood happily-ever-afters: first, you cement yourself as one of the biggest movie stars in America; then, you waltz off into a decades-long romance far from prying eyes; finally, you raise your beautiful family and allow your children to enter the spotlight in their own time. Making any one of these goals come true is nearly impossible in Hollywood, but Roberts and Moder have pulled it off, with their three kids Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry aging into their teen years with only the occasional photograph made public — most recently, a sweet set of snapshots shared by their parents to celebrate twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ 17th birthday. As their two eldest celebrate this milestone year, we were granted one of those rare peeks into Roberts’ family that makes us appreciate all over again how hard they’ve fought to protect their kids’ privacy over the years. When they share photos now, you know they’re not bowing to any outside pressure — this is genuinely just a family moment they want to share.

Moder’s birthday photo of the twins captured a more recent moment inside the Roberts-Moder household: “these rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood,” he wrote under a pic of Hazel and Phinnaeus looking over from the breakfast table.

Julia Roberts’ birthday appreciation post threw it way back to when she first became a mom to twins, holding babies Hazel and Phinnaeus in her arms. “17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” she wrote.

While Hazel made a stunning red carpet debut at Cannes in 2021, Phinnaeus has largely stayed out of the public eye — and we’re delighted to see that he’s inherited his mom’s iconic red hair. In just a year, Roberts and Moder will get a lot closer to being empty nesters, which might be why they’re starting to reflect on their time with Hazel and Phinnaeus so much, and sharing sweet photos from the past 17 years to celebrate. We hope one of their last birthdays at home was the happiest yet!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.