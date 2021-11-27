Priyanka Chopra Roasted Her Relationship With Husband Nick Jonas In This Hilarious Instagram Clip

Let’s face it, Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of class, from her jaw-dropping outfits to her classy attitude — which is why this hilarious clip comes as a shock. Chopra decided to hold nothing back and roasted her husband Nick Jonas. Not only that, she roasted their relationship, and the result had our sides hurting from laughter.

Chopra posted the clip to her Instagram and started the hilarious roast by saying, “I am honored and so thrilled, actually tickled, to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, whose names I can never remember.”

After some amazing zingers, she then joked about her ten-year age gap with Nick. She said, “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach each other.” She continued, “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Along with Chopra, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner roasted her husband Joe Jonas.

So you may ask yourself, “why all the roasting?” Well, it isn’t a typical Tuesday night in the Jonas household, because all of this roasting is for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast special on Netflix.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, Netflix created a one-hour special where the Jonas brothers got roasted left and right. Not only were all of their wives a part of it, but so were stars like Pete Davidson, John Legend, and more.

