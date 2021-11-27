Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Took a Huge Step In Their Relationship With His Son Hudson

One of our favorite — and most unexpected — romances to come out of 2021 is between Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. Sparks initially flew back in June 2021 on his show Celebrity IOU Joyride and within a month of speculation, they made it official. Within the past few months, they’ve seemed to do everything together and this time, they took a pretty big step — by spending a holiday together.

Not only did the couple spend Thanksgiving together, but his son Hudson decided to join the party.

On Nov 25, Anstead posted an adorable video to his Instagram story of Zellweger holding a thrilled-looking Hudson while at the New Orleans Saints football game against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

You can see the picture here.

While the three have gone out before on walks, this was the first time — that we know of — that the three went out as a little family to an event.

Anstead has a bit of a blended family. He has two children named Amelie and Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead. Then, in 2019, he had a son named Hudson London with his ex-wife Christina Haack. While Zellweger doesn’t have children of her own, she seems to love taking care of Hudson.

From PDA-filled snapshots to huge relationship steps with one another, we can’t wait to see what the pair will do next.

