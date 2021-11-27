Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Took a Huge Step In Their Relationship With His Son Hudson

Delilah Gray
Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead.
Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP & Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER
Alexis Ohanian, left, and Serena Williams
FILE - In this Jan. 26,
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour
View Gallery 30 Images

One of our favorite — and most unexpected — romances to come out of 2021 is between Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. Sparks initially flew back in June 2021 on his show Celebrity IOU Joyride and within a month of speculation, they made it official. Within the past few months, they’ve seemed to do everything together and this time, they took a pretty big step — by spending a holiday together.

Not only did the couple spend Thanksgiving together, but his son Hudson decided to join the party.

On Nov 25, Anstead posted an adorable video to his Instagram story of Zellweger holding a thrilled-looking Hudson while at the New Orleans Saints football game against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

You can see the picture here.

While the three have gone out before on walks, this was the first time — that we know of — that the three went out as a little family to an event.

Anstead has a bit of a blended family. He has two children named Amelie and Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead. Then, in 2019, he had a son named Hudson London with his ex-wife Christina Haack. While Zellweger doesn’t have children of her own, she seems to love taking care of Hudson.

From PDA-filled snapshots to huge relationship steps with one another, we can’t wait to see what the pair will do next.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth. 
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad