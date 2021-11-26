Reese Witherspoon’s Thanksgiving Family Photo Features Daughter Ava Phillippe Sporting a Fabulous New ‘Do

The holidays are all about family, fun, and food, and there was a lot of quality time with loved ones to go around for so many on Thanksgiving. Among some of the famous faces who wished their fans a happy holiday, Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account and posted a rare family photo with her two eldest kids, Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, her husband Jim Toth, and the couple’s 9-year-old son Tennessee. The photo featured the smiling faces of Witherspoon’s fam, along with daughter Ava’s fresh new hairdo!

In the snapshot, which you can check out below, the stylish 22-year-old rocked some subtle pink highlights in her hair. Despite the style change, there was no denying that Ava is still her mom’s lookalike — honestly, we don’t think style switch-up would change that! And this isn’t even the first time that Ava has played with color of her ‘do.

Ava is definitely no stranger to dying her hair, and she’s gone a lot bolder than the new ‘do she sported for Thanksgiving. In fact, back in March, the daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe posed in a fun campaign for Hally. For the collaboration, Ava went super bold with her hair color and opted to go for a striking purple hue called Ava-lanche. How cool is that?

But just like the image above, not even the significant style change could change that Ava looked so much like her mom. Whenever they feel comfortable, this mother-daughter duo loves to highlight their relationship on social media or in interview. And of course Thanksgiving was the perfect holiday for the beloved Oscar winner to share a sweet snapshot of her whole family — and debut Ava’s new ‘do in the process.

