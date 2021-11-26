Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Cozy Family Thanksgiving Video with Husband Michael Douglas, Kids Dylan & Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t letting this American holiday slip past her. The Welsh actress made sure to celebrate the day with husband Michael Douglas and her adult children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18 — a cozy reunion for the family since they are now empty-nesters with both kids off at college.

Zeta-Jones made sure to decorate her dining room with all of her Thanksgiving decor — colored leaves, gourds and a fall wreath by her fireplace. “Yay, a Brit does Thanksgiving,” she joked in the first Instagram video. But it’s the second clip that shows how happy they all were to be together for the holiday. The Broadway star jumps in first with “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody,” while wearing a stunning red dress with her hair swept back. The camera then pans to a mustached Douglas, who smiles and waves while Dylan enthusiastically chimes in, “Woo, Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.” Carys also sweetly waves and sends well wishes to finish off the video.

The adjustment to an empty house has been a big one for the couple — Douglas called it “scary” in an interview on the Today Show earlier this year. “You look at each other and go, ‘Well, it’s just you and me babe.’ You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what’s going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other… We’re 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now,” he revealed.

The duo is even down-sizing their lifestyle since they don’t need as much space with the kids out of the house. They are currently selling their stunning $21.5 million Manhattan co-op with to-die-for views of Central Park. But it’s not all sad for the couple because Zeta-Jones is finding “joy” in seeing her kids pursue their dreams. “I see what both Michael and I have done and I’m not bragging, you never know as a parent what you are going to get,” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The best-laid plans, whatever, it’s just two people come together and there is a creation and then you guide them.”

