Kanye West Reportedly Believes God Wants Him Back with Kim Kardashian Amid Pete Davidson Relationship

Kanye West is all up in his feelings this holiday season as he attempts to woo back Kim Kardashian even though she’s filed for divorce and moved ahead with Pete Davidson. That isn’t going to stop the Yeezy founder, though, he’s made several public pleas at an event and on his Instagram Story to prove his love for his ex.

It first started on Wednesday when he made an appearance with the LA Mission in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. He admitted to making “mistakes” and doing “things that were not acceptable as a husband,” but he was “here to change the narrative,” per Page Six. And he’s doing this because “the narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships” and he believes that he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. West isn’t giving up with one public speech. On Friday, he posted a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss, with a TMZ headline story, stating, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions” — and of course, tagging Kim to make sure she sees it.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Kanye West/Instagram.

This isn’t exactly the most convenient moment for his ex, who has been spending a lot of quality time with her new Saturday Night Live beau. The couple turned up the heat and the PDA with a date night out to paparazzi hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, last Sunday. They’ve been enjoying the honeymoon phase while jet-setting between the East and West coasts as Davidson has been welcomed with open arms into the Kardashian fold. That is probably upsetting Kim’s ex quite a bit, but it’s not like he’s been all alone over the past year. He’s been linked to Irina Shayk and most recently, 22-year-old model Vinetria.

West’s professions of love probably won’t bring Kim back because their marriage struggled amid his mental health challenges and public outbursts. “The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

