Alex Rodriguez Spends First Post-Jennifer Lopez Thanksgiving with Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis

What a difference a year makes! Last year, Alex Rodriguez shared photos of his Thanksgiving celebration with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their family looking all-loved up. This year, his holiday looked a little different since J.Lo and her twins are out of the picture — it was all about his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their modern family in 2021.

The former baseball player shared a carousel of images that showed his ex along with their daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, her second husband Angel Nicolas, enjoying a meal in Miami. He captioned the photos, “Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃❤️ #Grateful.” Not only was his blended family together, he and Scurtis also appear to be getting along so well that he made sure to include a solo shot of her with one of their children — and their repaired relationship might have something to be with his split from J.Lo.

Scurtis reportedly “wasn’t the biggest fan” of Lopez, according to an Us Weekly insider and she and A-Rod are now getting along “better than ever” after his engagement ended. “Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” added the source. The breakup might not have been easy for him, but it did bring about a more amicable co-parenting relationship with Scurtis.

And while A-Rod’s dating life is always subject to much scrutiny (see the recent Kelly Bensimon rumors), his publicist has been quick to shut down any stories related to their client these days. It seems that he had enough attention place upon him with the J.Lo breakup, his alleged infidelity rumors with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and the curious Mediterranean yacht trip with the same itinerary as Bennifer. Rodriguez might be focusing on business and keeping his private life off the radar in the coming year, but then again, he always loves a good PR moment — so don’t count him out just yet.

