Brooke Shields Takes Her New Thanksgiving Tradition to the Next Level in Stunning Red Swimsuit

On Thanksgiving Day, most people are jumping into the stretchiest pants they have in their closet for a day of feasting, but not Brooke Shields. The former supermodel has started a “new Thanksgiving tradition” by putting on her swimsuit for a cold plunge.

Shields shared a video of her new regimen as she bravely endured the cold temperatures of the East Coast and an unheated pool — but she looked amazing doing it. With Bill Withers’ song, “Lovely Day” playing in the background, she sported a gorgeous, one-piece red swimsuit. She kept her sunglasses on and her hair in a high bun as she dipped into the water all the way up to her neck. A few grunts, groans and convincing herself that she’s “OK,” Shields rushed out almost as soon as she headed in — and we don’t blame her one bit. It was probably invigorating, but kind of tortuous at the same time.

At 56 years old, Shields has made it a priority to celebrate herself and her body in her 50s. “I had a really fraught relationship with the whole idea of beauty since I was a little kid,” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2019, via Yahoo. “There was a disconnect between my head and my body.” She decided to turn that narrative around as she got older. “I’m now starting to celebrate my body in a way that I never felt free to do it as a kid,” she added. The Jane the Virgin star has started to share her health and beauty journey with her followers in recent years to let women of all ages know they are not alone.

So while we probably won’t join her for a cold plunge on Thanksgiving Day next year, we adore her zest and the enthusiasm she brings with each decade. Life is worth celebrating at every season of life.

