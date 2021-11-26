Madonna Calls Out Instagram for ‘Sexism’ For Banning a Provocative Nipple Photo

Madonna is not pleased with Instagram at all this week after they “took down without warning or notification” her photos where her nipple just happened to be hanging out. She reposted the photos with a heart emoji over the exposed breast, but the pop star decided to have the last word with the social media platform about their “sexist” policies.

The carousel of photos (See them HERE.) shows Madonna in bed wearing a bra, panties, black fishnet stockings and Christian Louboutin shoes. Anyone who has followed her career has seen these types of images over the years, from her album covers to her controversial 1992 Sex photography book. But she’s making a statement that in 2021, it’s time to put the misogyny to rest for good. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

Brooke Shields continues to amaze us every day and this new photoshoot may be our favorite yet. https://t.co/aCyEYtIuim — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 20, 2021

The “Vogue” singer notes that it’s hard to believe she’s “managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.” Madonna has always been one to call out the patriarchy and start a riot — and she’s not going to stop now that she’s 63 years old. She reminds her followers that “#artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.”

Madona’s been telling society for decades that we need to loosen up when it comes to nudity, particularly with women’s bodies. “There’s a lot of people who are embarrassed by their sexuality, so that goes on everywhere. There are a lot of people who are embarrassed by everything about their life. They’re embarrassed by their fantasies, their true deep secret desires, you know. They do one thing and really they want to do another,” she told The Guardian in 1992. “But, you know, there are also a lot of people who aren’t and those sort of people give somebody hope, you know.” And that stance hasn’t changed 29 years later because she’s only getting started.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.